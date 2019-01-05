Pompeo seen as top recruit for Kansas Senate seat

Senate Republican strategists are pushing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Lawmakers meet Trump on Day 14 of shutdown | Trump demands wall in letter | Pelosi sets bar high for impeachment The Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown Day 14: Dems return to the White House Overnight Defense: Pompeo warns Iran against space launches | Top Army official makes surprise Afghanistan visit | Trump reportedly considering Jim Webb to replace Mattis MORE as a failsafe candidate to keep retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPat Roberts won't seek Senate reelection Pat Roberts set to announce whether he will pursue reelection Trump, Dems dig-in as shutdown heads into second week MORE’s (Kan.) seat in Republican hands in 2020, fearing the state could give Democrats an upset victory.

The push comes as Kansas Republicans have been chastened by recent Democratic victories in the state’s race for governor, where Laura Kelly beat conservative Republican Kris Kobach, and a key House race, where Democrat Sharice Davids Sharice DavidsHouse Dems promise to end big-money influence, then run to special-interest receptions Mark Ruffalo eyed on Capitol Hill First Native American congresswomen embrace after being sworn in MORE beat incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderPat Roberts won't seek Senate reelection Pat Roberts set to announce whether he will pursue reelection GOP lawmakers call for autopsy on 'historic losses' MORE (R).

“We lost a governor’s race. We lost a key House race for a seat that was held by Republicans for several terms. We can’t afford to head into November of 2020 worried about whether a Republican can hang onto the Senate seat in a Republican state like Kansas,” said a Senate GOP strategist.

“If Mike Pompeo is the nominee in Kansas, the race comes off the map,” the strategist added. “And, by the way, he would make a phenomenal senator.”

Republicans are also worried about a strong Democratic performance in the 2020 presidential election, when Democratic turnout is typically stronger, and Trump’s low popularity in suburban areas, as seen in the 2018 midterm election.

Strategists say that Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO’Rourke signals support for ‘concept’ of Green New Deal The Memo: Romney moves stir worries in Trump World To win on anti-corruption, Democrats need to change the game plan MORE’s (R) narrow reelection over liberal Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) in Texas opened their eyes to the danger faced by Republican candidates even in deep-red states because of the unpredictable political currents stoked by Trump.

“Trump has a serious problem with urban women,” said a third GOP strategist with strong ties to Kansas.

“Even in Texas, there was a massive undervote where 300,000 Republican voters who supported Greg Abbot didn’t support Cruz,” the source added, referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection.

There’s fear among Republicans that Trump may weigh on the federal race by turning off middle-of-the-road Republicans and suburban women.

The GOP strategist with Kansas ties noted that two lawmakers from the Kansas City suburbs, state Sen. Dinah Sykes and state Rep. Stephanie Clayton, last month announced they would leave the Republican Party to represent their districts as Democrats.

“I’m sure McConnell is nervous,” the source said, speculating that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump says he may call a national emergency to build border wall Democrats launch ‘drain-the-swamp’ agenda Pence privately pushed House Republicans to stand by Trump on shutdown: report MORE (R-Ky.) would love to see Pompeo run for Roberts’s seat. “If you can have someone like Kevin Yoder lose in the 3rd District, I would be nervous. That state is purple.”

The Kansas Senate race made Republican leaders in Washington sweat in 2014 when Roberts ran into a tougher-than-expected challenge from independent challenger Greg Orman, who was expected to caucus with the Democrats.

Polls showed Orman leading Roberts weeks before Election Day, but the Republican senator rallied to win by 10 points.

Roberts, at the urging of leadership-connected strategists in Washington, hired campaign whizz Corry Bliss to turn around his floundering campaign.

The big question is whether Pompeo would be interested. He is one of Trump’s most trusted advisers and secretary of State is generally seen as a more prestigious position than senator.

Former Sens. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWarren hires Obama campaign alum following campaign announcement: report Clinton meets individually with potential 2020 Dems: report 2020 Election: Democrats can’t afford to ignore their Israel problem MORE (D-N.Y.) and John Kerry John Forbes KerryWHIP LIST: Who’s in and out in the 2020 race O'Rourke doubles support in CNN poll of Dem presidential race Overnight Energy — Sponsored by the National Biodiesel Board — Court blocks Atlantic coast pipeline | Kerry calls Trump climate actions 'profoundly dangerous' | EPA asked to investigate Pruitt Fox News hits MORE (D-Mass.) both left Congress to head the State Department under former President Obama.

But Trump’s Cabinet has been marked by a rapid rate of turnover, and favorite advisers can find themselves quickly on the outs, such as former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisAppeals court sides with Trump on transgender military ban The Hill's Morning Report — Shutdown Day 14: Dems return to the White House Overnight Defense: Pompeo warns Iran against space launches | Top Army official makes surprise Afghanistan visit | Trump reportedly considering Jim Webb to replace Mattis MORE and former White House chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE.

The State Department press office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

Republicans currently control 53 seats in the Senate but they face a much tougher election map in 2020 than they did in 2018, when they picked up two seats. The GOP will have to defend 22 Senate seats next year.

The early focus has been on vulnerable incumbent Sens. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerSenate poised to rebut Trump on Syria The Hill's 12:30 Report — Lawmakers meet Trump on Day 14 of shutdown | Trump demands wall in letter | Pelosi sets bar high for impeachment GOP Sen. Collins shows support for parts of House-passed funding package MORE (R-Colo.) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP Sen. Collins shows support for parts of House-passed funding package Senators warm to immigration deal as shutdown solution Cracks beginning to show in GOP shutdown resolve MORE (R-Maine), who face reelection in states Clinton carried in 2016, but the announcement Friday that Roberts will not run for a fifth term has also put Kansas on the map.

“Everyone would like him to run because he was strong in his district and I think he’s got a million dollars in his campaign account,” said another Republican strategist. “He graduated No. 1 in his class from West Point.”

Pompeo represented Kansas’s 4th District for three terms in the House before Trump tapped him to serve as Central Intelligence Agency director in 2017. He consistently won reelection with more than 60 percent of the vote.

A report filed with the Federal Election Commission shows that his old House campaign account has $989,000 in cash on hand.

State Rep. J.R. Claeys (R), who served as Kobach’s campaign manager in his 2018 gubernatorial bid, said fears of a Democratic takeover in Kansas are overblown.

But he acknowledged that Pompeo would rise to the top of the field if he decided to run for the Senate.

“I don’t know about it being a seat vulnerable to Democrats. I think that’s probably an inflated claim. We’ve got the longest streak in the nation, I think, on holding both seats in Republican hands,” he said. “I think we’ll have a solid field on the Republican side."

“But, yeah, I think Pompeo would definitely rise to the top of any field of candidates,” he added.

Claeys said he doesn’t know what Pompeo might be thinking, but speculated the race could be tempting given that he would be an early favorite.

“I think it would be hard for anyone in that position to not consider it,” he said. “He’s the secretary of State right now. It would be tough for him to give up that position to run for Senate, though I do think he would consider it.”

Claeys said other possible candidates include Rep. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallPat Roberts won't seek Senate reelection Pat Roberts set to announce whether he will pursue reelection The president needs a secretary of Defense whose mission objectives always have a clear exit strategy MORE (R-Kan.) from the 1st District, sitting Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer, who took the job when former Gov. Sam Brownback left to become an ambassador, and businessman Wink Hartman.

Meanwhile, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), is believed to be considering a Senate bid and started to get calls about a potential run on Friday, according to The Washington Examiner.

Kobach could also run for the seat and be a serious contender, although Claeys said he’s unsure if his former boss is interested.

Another name that has emerged is recently retired Rep. Lynn Jenkins Lynn Haag JenkinsExiting lawmakers jockey for K Street perch GOP seeks to ram through Trump’s B wall demand Retiring GOP lawmaker sets up lobbying firm before leaving office MORE (R-Kan.), who represented the 2nd District.

But Jenkins recently got married and is starting her own lobbying firm, so GOP strategists don’t think she’s likely to run for Senate.