‘Aggressive’ man with 'Keep America Great' sign arrested at Warren event in Iowa

A man was reportedly arrested for “aggressive” behavior at a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNew Dem lawmaker slams Gaetz for using the term 'Sacagawea' to attack Warren Here are the lawmakers who will forfeit their salaries during the shutdown Health care in 2019: 3 predictions for the year ahead MORE (Mass.) on Saturday.

A police report said that Randal James Thom, 58, was verbally taunting Warren and became “very vocal” and “aggressive” at the Storm Lake, Iowa event, according to the Des Moines Register.

Thom, who was carrying a sign boasting President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump's claim former presidents wanted to build wall: 'Come on' Trump seizes on ex-NYT editor Jill Abramson's criticism of paper GOP strategist Ed Rollins refers to Ocasio-Cortez as 'the little girl' MORE’s 2020 campaign slogan, “Keep America Great,” also "attempted to assault others in the crowd,” according to the report.

Outside @ewarren's Storm Lake event, a man handcuffed after verbally taunting Sen. Warren. He displayed "Keep America Great" sign then got into a scuffle with others, all according to our @smahaskey who shot these photos. pic.twitter.com/kgY3ItzTRE — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) January 5, 2019

Other media at the event described Thom as a Trump supporter, the Register reported.

Thom was charged with disorderly conduct and booked into county jail on a $300 bond, according to the newspaper.

The Iowa event was part of Warren’s first trip since announcing on New Year’s Eve that she was forming an exploratory committee for a 2020 White House bid.