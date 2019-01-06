Sherrod Brown to make 2020 decision 'within the next two months,' wife says

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) will decide within the next two months whether he will seek the presidency in 2020, his wife, Connie Schultz, said Sunday.

“I think we’re going to know within the next two months. We have to," Schultz said during an interview on CNN's "Reliable Sources."

Schultz added that Brown won't run if she doesn't "wholeheartedly want to be a part of it all."

“Think of any big decision you’ve made in life," she said. "Unless you’re forced to make instantly, it’s something you have to get used to thinking about. I’m lucky and burdened to be married to a man who will not do this if I don’t wholeheartedly want to be a part of it all. He just won’t.”

Brown, who won reelection last year to the Senate and could give Democrats a chance to recapture the key swing state of Ohio, has previously said that he's "seriously thinking" about making a bid for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

“We’re seriously thinking about it. We’re seriously talking about it with family, with friends and with political allies who have come to me about this," he said in November.