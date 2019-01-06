Biden likely to make decision on 2020 run within next two weeks: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenThe reality check Democrats need to win in 2020 Biden on Trump's claim former presidents wanted to build wall: 'Come on' Biden: Rush Limbaugh and the 'conservative blonde woman' to blame for shutdown MORE (D) is likely to make a decision on whether he will run for the presidency in 2020 within the next two weeks, according to a New York Times report.

Biden has reportedly told those close to him that he does not feel other potential Democratic presidential contenders could beat President Trump Donald John TrumpConway's husband rips Trump for saying Tlaib 'dishonored' herself with profane call for impeachment Trump says he's pushing for steel barrier instead of concrete wall amid standoff with Dems Trump supporter eyes moving factory to Mexico over tariffs MORE.

The former vice president has been contacting supporters and allies over the last few weeks, the Times reported.

One Democrat he spoke to recently told the Times that Biden during a phone call said, “If you can persuade me there is somebody better who can win, I’m happy not to do it. But I don’t see the candidate who can clearly do what has to be done to win."

This would be Biden's third White House bid.

Biden has continually topped 2020 polls, often winning about support from a third of those surveyed, but skeptics say that polls this far out from elections often rely on name recognition.

The former vice president during an appearance in Montana last month said that he believes he is "the most qualified person in the country to be president."

"I’ve been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right, but I know a great deal about it,” he said, according to CNN.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe reality check Democrats need to win in 2020 Julián Castro on possible 2020 bid: 'I'm not going to be a single issue candidate’ ‘Aggressive’ man with 'Keep America Great' sign arrested at Warren event in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.) just before the new year became the first major presidential candidate to announce that she is launching an exploratory committee, setting up a run for the presidency.

Other Democrats are expected to announce their intention to run over the next several months. The primary is likely to be crowded, with more than three dozen Democrats reportedly eyeing bids, according to the Times.