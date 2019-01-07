Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro will make a trip to New Hampshire next week, days after he's expected to announce a firm decision on a 2020 presidential bid.

Castro is slated to headline the New Hampshire Institute of Politics' "Politics and Eggs" forum on Jan. 16 in Manchester. Past speakers at the event include former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderCastro to headline forum in New Hampshire after announcing 2020 decision New Jersey governor calls for redistricting reform Former Fox News correspondent James Rosen lands at Sinclair MORE, former Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFormer Sen. Jon Kyl returns to K Street Castro to headline forum in New Hampshire after announcing 2020 decision GOP senator knocks Romney: The last thing we need is ‘a Jeff Flake on steroids’ MORE (R-Ariz.) and former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley (D).

The forum is jointly hosted with the New England Council, a regional business association.

The planned appearance in the Granite State is the latest sign that Castro plans to enter the Democratic Party's 2020 nominating contest.

He formed a committee last month to explore a potential presidential bid and is scheduled to announce his decision on Saturday in his hometown of San Antonio, where he was mayor from 2009 to 2014.

New Hampshire is considered a crucial early stop for any prospective White House contender because it is the first state to hold its presidential primary.

Castro is likely to see a crowded primary field in 2020. So far, some three dozen Democrats are said to be weighing presidential runs, including political giants like former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDem strategist says party needs to have a 'robust primary' in 2020 Castro to headline forum in New Hampshire after announcing 2020 decision The Hill's 12:30 Report — Shutdown enters Day 17 | Trump to visit border | Ginsburg misses court session | Warren raises stakes for 2020 Dems MORE.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillary Clinton on women in politics: I know how 'likable you all are' Dem strategist says party needs to have a 'robust primary' in 2020 Castro to headline forum in New Hampshire after announcing 2020 decision MORE (D-Mass.) became the first major candidate to jump into the Democratic nominating contest last week, when she filed paperwork to form an exploratory committee. That was followed over the weekend by a five-stop trip to Iowa.

A handful of other Democrats are expected to announce possible White House runs in the coming weeks.