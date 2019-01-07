O'Rourke planning road trip outside of Texas as he considers 2020 bid: report

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) is planning a road trip outside his home state of Texas as he weighs whether to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

O’Rourke is calling on his aides to plan for him a solo trip that’ll begin in El Paso, which he represented in Congress for six years, and include stops outside of the Lone Star State to places such as community colleges, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

But he's steering clear of early primary and caucus states like Iowa, according to the Journal.

The former Democratic congressman plans to make the trip alone — though he may track his travels on social media, which he made a central part of his tech savvy Senate campaign.

O’Rourke, who lost a surprisingly narrow bid against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPompeo seen as top recruit for Kansas Senate seat Overnight Defense: Appeals court sides with Trump on transgender military ban | Trump threatens years-long shutdown | Trump floats declaring national emergency to build wall with military O’Rourke signals support for ‘concept’ of Green New Deal MORE (R-Texas) last November, has emerged as a top potential contender in 2020.

O’Rourke raised an eye-popping $80 million in his Senate race and generated a groundswell of attention both inside and outside of Texas.

During his Senate campaign, he poured cold water on a presidential campaign. But after the 2018 November midterms, O’Rourke has not ruled out a run for the White House.

Meanwhile, the “Draft Beto” campaign, which was formed late last year by a group of Democratic activists, has been beefing up the organization with new staff hires in early primary and caucus states. The group has now added staffers in South Carolina and Nevada.

O’Rourke’s planned trip comes as other potential White House hopefuls plan blitzes in early nominating states, like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillary Clinton on women in politics: I know how 'likable you all are' Dem strategist says party needs to have a 'robust primary' in 2020 Castro to headline forum in New Hampshire after announcing 2020 decision MORE (D-Mass.), who recently announced she’s forming an exploratory committee, made a multi-stop trip in Iowa this past weekend in her first trip since running for president.

And former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) is set to formalize his presidential campaign on Saturday and soon after travel to New Hampshire.

O’Rourke has started to slowly climb the early 2020 polls of the likely crowded Democratic field. But former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDem strategist says party needs to have a 'robust primary' in 2020 Castro to headline forum in New Hampshire after announcing 2020 decision The Hill's 12:30 Report — Shutdown enters Day 17 | Trump to visit border | Ginsburg misses court session | Warren raises stakes for 2020 Dems MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren's early 2020 bid raises stakes for rest of Dem field Vermont newspaper editorial board: 'We beg' Bernie Sanders not to run in 2020 The reality check Democrats need to win in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) are both still the early leaders as they consider bids to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpCuomo: Kavanaugh, Gorsuch are 'going to reverse Roe v. Wade' Trump to address nation Tuesday night amid shutdown over border Malala Yousafzai on Trump's border wall: 'This does not reflect the values of America' MORE.

According to The New York Times, Biden will likely make a decision about 2020 within the next two weeks.