Harris launching book tour as 2020 speculation mounts

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem strategist says party needs to have a 'robust primary' in 2020 Warren's early 2020 bid raises stakes for rest of Dem field The reality check Democrats need to win in 2020 MORE (D-Calif.) is launching a book tour and media blitz this week as speculation over her possible 2020 White House bid mounts.

Harris will promote her second memoir, “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," during television appearances on "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and NPR. She will also make stops in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Politico reported.

In an interview with NPR broadcast Tuesday, she said she is considering a "collection of factors" related to a possible presidential campaign.

"I am not prepared to make any announcement at the moment," she said.

The multi-state swing will provide Harris with an opportunity to test out potential campaign messages, according to the Politico, including her focus on criminal justice reform and progressive issues.

The book tour comes just after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillary Clinton on women in politics: I know how 'likable you all are' Dem strategist says party needs to have a 'robust primary' in 2020 Castro to headline forum in New Hampshire after announcing 2020 decision MORE (D-Mass.) became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race, announcing that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House.

Advisers close to Harris told Politico that the California senator likely won't launch an exploratory committee, instead going right into an official formal campaign.

Harris's publisher describes the memoir as “a book about the core truths that unite us, and the long struggle to discern what those truths are and how best to act upon them, in her own life and across the life of our country.”

The senator describes her process "grappling with an array of complex issues that affect her state, our country, and the world, from health care and the new economy to immigration, national security, the opioid crisis, and accelerating inequality," according to a description of the book.

Harris has gained a national profile in recent months, particularly following her tough questioning during then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughCuomo: Kavanaugh, Gorsuch are 'going to reverse Roe v. Wade' Benefits of limiting toxins obviously outweigh cost — except at Trump's EPA Supreme Court to take up gerrymandering cases MORE's confirmation hearings, and has visited Iowa and South Carolina, both states with early primaries during presidential cycles.

Harris said last month that she would decide whether to launch a bid "over the holiday."

“It’s ‘novel,’ no pun intended," former Vermont governor and presidential candidate Howard Dean told Politico, referring to Harris's book tour.

Harris last month said the presidential race is "going to be ugly."

— This report was updated at 7:42 a.m.