Manchin: Dems need 'a realist and centrist' to win presidency in 2020

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinManchin: Dems need 'a realist and centrist' to win presidency in 2020 Dem senator pitches wall funding in exchange for immigration vote Overnight Health Care: DOJ seeks extension in ObamaCare lawsuit due to shutdown | Poll finds voters oppose court ruling against health law MORE (W.Va.), a moderate Democrat won reelection last year in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpNebraska governor refuses to sign proclamation honoring book whose author criticized Trump Trump fundraises off prime-time address Network debate on carrying Trump address is laughably hypocritical MORE carried by a wide margin in 2016, said on Tuesday he believes Democrats need "a realist and centrist" candidate to win the presidency in 2020.

Manchin on "CNN Newsroom" said progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris: US 'absolutely' ready for woman of color as president Steyer to announce political plans in Iowa on Wednesday Warren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll MORE (D-Mass.) will have a "hard time" winning West Virginia, which Trump won with 67.9 percent of the vote.

"You’re going to have to have someone that’s a realist and centrist," Manchin said. "West Virginia is not going to accept the extremes."

"Here’s a state, my little state of West Virginia, has benefited percentage-wise from more Democratic policies over the years ... but yet it’s a state that’s flipped and voted most for President Trump," he said.

Sixty-one percent of West Virginia voters polled viewed Trump favorably in December, according to Morning Consult data, while 35 percent disapproved of him. When he took office in January 2017, 62 percent said they approved of him, compared to 25 percent who disapproved.

"If I was running for president, I want to know: How do I go to an area and find out why people who are voting against their own best interests will continue to do so at a detriment to themselves and their family?" Manchin said on CNN. "If you want to know why national politics and national Democrats aren’t winning in rural America, come to West Virginia."