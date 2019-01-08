Kamala Harris shutters state campaign committee amid talk of 2020 bid

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris: US 'absolutely' ready for woman of color as president Warren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll Kamala Harris: 'Single women in politics' aren't granted the same 'latitude' as men MORE (D-Calif.) is closing down her state campaign committee amid growing speculation that she’s preparing to enter the 2020 presidential race.

The California Democrat will shutter the committee, “Harris for Governor 2026,” and donate the roughly $1 million account balance to 19 different organizations, according to a person familiar with Harris’s plans.

The decision to close the committee was first reported by Politico on Tuesday.

Among the groups expected to receive the money are Swords to Plowshares, a San Francisco-based veterans charity and the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Coalition of Humane Immigrant Rights, according to the news outlet.

The committee is still listed as “active” on the website of the California Secretary of State’s office, which oversees state-level campaign finance disclosures.

Harris was not planning a gubernatorial run. Instead, the committee was essentially an account for Harris to deposit money she raised during her tenure as California’s attorney general.

The decision to shut down the state campaign committee will fuel speculation that Harris, a first-term senator, is plotting a potential bid for the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

The move comes more than a week after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris: US 'absolutely' ready for woman of color as president Steyer to announce political plans in Iowa on Wednesday Warren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll MORE (D-Mass.) threw her name into the running by creating a committee to explore a possible White House run.

Last year, Harris was among a handful of prospective 2020 contenders to travel to crucial primary states, like Iowa and South Carolina, and boost Democrats running in the 2018 midterm elections.

Her leadership political action committee, Fearless for the People PAC, also raised nearly $2.4 million for Democratic candidates and committees last year.

Democrats are widely expected to see a crowded primary field in 2020, with roughly three dozen potential candidates said to be considering White House bids, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll GOP operatives dig for dirt against rising star O’Rourke O'Rourke planning road trip outside of Texas as he considers 2020 bid: report MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll Dem chairman requests CBO report on design of single-payer bill Julian Castro: ‘We should do Medicare for all in this country’ MORE (I-Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).