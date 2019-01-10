Kamala Harris to enter presidential race on or around MLK Day: report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris praises Ocasio-Cortez: Her ideas 'should be discussed' Pelosi: Trump FEMA threat insults memory of Americans killed in wildfires Poll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 match-ups MORE (D-Calif.) will formally announce her bid for the White House on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, sources told KCBS Radio, a station in her home state of California.

The sources said she would "probably" make the announcement at a rally in Oakland, the radio station added.

A spokesperson for Harris told The Hill, however, that no announcement is imminent and Harris will not be in Oakland during the holiday weekend.

Harris has long been considered a possible front-runner for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and speculation that she would enter the race continued to mount this week when she launched a book tour and media blitz to promote her memoir that was published Tuesday.

The KCBS Radio report comes after Harris told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday that she will soon make a decision on whether to run in 2020.

During the CNN appearance, Harris said she thinks the U.S. is ready for a woman of color to be president.

"We have to give the American people more credit, and we have to understand that the American public and the people of our country are smart people who will make decisions about who will be their leader based on who they believe is capable, who they believe has an honest desire to lead, to represent, to see them, to be a voice for them even if they have no power," Harris said in the appearance.

Harris last month said that she planned to decide whether to run "over the holiday."

“It will ultimately be a family decision," she said at the time. "And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."

If Harris is the next major candidate to announce a bid, she would join Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to headline Dem fundraising dinner in New Hampshire in February Poll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 match-ups The Hill's Morning Report — Back to the drawing board as shutdown reaches 19 days MORE (D-Mass.) as the major Democratic names to have thrown their hats in the ring.

Warren last month announced an exploratory committee for a presidential bid.

Other possible high-profile Democratic candidates include Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 match-ups Forget the border wall, a coup in Guatemala is the real emergency President Trump’s border security fight is the right one MORE and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Takeaways from Trump address | White House says emergency declaration 'on the table' | Dem response becomes a meme Beto O’Rourke: US-Mexico border ‘one of the safest places in the United States’ The Hill's 12:30 Report: Shutdown hits Day 18 | Trump to deliver prime-time address | Shutdown impact's grow | Trump faces decision on national emergency MORE (D-Texas).

Reid Wilson contributed to this report, which was updated at 9:03 a.m.