Warren to make New Hampshire visit over the weekend

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren to headline Dem fundraising dinner in New Hampshire in February Poll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 match-ups The Hill's Morning Report — Back to the drawing board as shutdown reaches 19 days MORE (D-Mass.) is heading to New Hampshire this weekend, marking her first trip to the Granite State since entering the 2020 presidential contest last week.

Warren is set to appear at a private house party in Concord on Friday, before holding an organizing event in Manchester on Saturday, her campaign announced.

The visit is significant because the Massachusetts Democrat notably skipped the state during the 2018 midterms, opting instead to focus on her own Senate reelection campaign.

It's also significant because New Hampshire holds the nation's first presidential primaries, making it a crucial stop for any candidate with White House ambitions.

Warren made a trip to multiple cities in Iowa last weekend after announcing on New Year's Eve that she formed a committee to explore a presidential run, a key step that allows her to start raising money for a White House bid. She's the first major Democrat to wade into the primary field ahead of 2020.

Several other Democrats are expected to announce decisions on presidential runs in the coming weeks and months. Julian Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, formed an exploratory committee last month and is expected to announce his decision on Saturday.

He's set to make a trip to New Hampshire next week.

The Democratic Primary field is anticipated to be the largest in history with a number of other high-profile party members, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris praises Ocasio-Cortez: Her ideas 'should be discussed' Pelosi: Trump FEMA threat insults memory of Americans killed in wildfires Poll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 match-ups MORE (Calif.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersRubio, Tlaib trade barbs over Israel, free speech The Hill's 12:30 Report — Takeaways from Trump address | White House says emergency declaration 'on the table' | Dem response becomes a meme Poll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 match-ups MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenPoll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 match-ups Forget the border wall, a coup in Guatemala is the real emergency President Trump’s border security fight is the right one MORE considering bids to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpDem strategist says party's leaders struggle to relate to Americans Mexican president staying out of wall debate, calling it an internal US matter China vows to buy 'substantial amount' of American goods and services, US trade agency says MORE in 2020.