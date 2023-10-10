trending:

Campaign

Biden, Trump see equal support in Nevada: poll

by Julia Mueller - 10/10/23 1:32 PM ET
President Biden and former President Trump are in a dead heat among Nevada voters in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, according to a new poll. 

A CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, found Biden with 46 percent support and Trump with 45 percent support among registered voters in the Silver State.

Another 7 percent said they’d vote for neither candidate.

Biden and Trump are the front-runners of the Democrat and Republican parties, respectively, setting the stage for a possible rematch of their 2020 match-up. 

Trump lost to Biden in Nevada by roughly 2 percentage points in 2020. He also lost the state in 2016 to then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by a similarly slim margin. 

Heading into 2024, 55 percent of the Nevada voters backing Biden said their vote would be largely motivated by opposition to Trump, as opposed to 44 percent who say it’s chiefly out of support for the incumbent. 

That’s in contrast to 63 percent of Trump supporters in Nevada who say they’ll cast their ballots out of support for the former president. 

The poll also found Trump 52 points ahead of his closest Republican challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with 65 percent of likely Republican caucusgoers in the state — to DeSantis’s 13 percent. 

Conducted Sept. 29-Oct. 6, the survey of 1,251 registered Nevada voters had a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.

