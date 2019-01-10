Harris teases presidential run to Colbert

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisElection analyst predicts 2020 Dem ticket will be split between a man and a woman Warren to make New Hampshire visit over the weekend Kamala Harris to enter presidential race on or around MLK Day: report MORE D(-Calif.) on Thursday night teased a possible presidential run during an appearance on late-night host Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show."

"Let’s talk about the highest office in the entire land," Colbert said to Harris in a clip posted to the "Late Show" Twitter account earlier on Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Many people who put out books two years before a presidential election do so to introduce themselves in a broad way to the American people," Colbert said, setting Harris's new memoir "The Truths We Hold" on the desk in front of him.

"Are you gonna run for president?" he asked the grinning senator.

The crowd cheered as she paused.

"I might," she replied with laughter.

"Alright, there you go," Colbert said. "There’s your headline right there."

Harris launched a book tour and media blitz this week as speculation mounts over a possible 2020 White House campaign. She has said that she is "not prepared" to make any announcement yet.

Sources told KCBS Radio, a station in her home state of California, that Harris will formally announce her bid for the White House on or around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A spokesperson for Harris told The Hill, however, that no announcement is imminent.

In an interview with NPR broadcast Tuesday, she said she is considering a "collection of factors" related to a possible presidential campaign.

The multi-state swing for her book tour is providing Harris with an opportunity to test out potential campaign messages.

The tour came just after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race, announcing that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House.

Several possible Democratic candidates are expected to announce their bids within the next few weeks or months.