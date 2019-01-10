Gillibrand to visit Iowa amid 2020 speculation: report

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is scheduled to visit Iowa next weekend amid 2020 presidential speculation, sources familiar with her told Politico on Thursday.
Gillibrand is in the process of preparing events and speaking to potential staffers in Iowa, the news outlet reported.
The New York Democrat is one of more than two dozen Democrats who are reportedly eyeing bids for the presidency.
She did not hold events in Iowa during the midterm elections last fall, according to Politico.
Her plans to visit Iowa come shortly after Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenElection analyst predicts 2020 Dem ticket will be split between a man and a woman Warren to make New Hampshire visit over the weekend Kamala Harris to enter presidential race on or around MLK Day: report MORE (D-Mass.) made several stops in the first presidential caucus state last weekend.
Warren just before the new year became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 presidential race, announcing that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House just before the new year. She is heading to New Hampshire this weekend.
The Democratic Primary field is anticipated to be the largest in history with a number of other high-profile party members, including Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Gillibrand in December told CNN that she is "definitely" thinking about launching a presidential bid.
"I'm going to think about it over the holidays with my children and my husband, and I will make a decision soon," she said.