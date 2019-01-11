Progressive group backed by Ocasio-Cortez sets sights on first Dem target in 2020

The grass-roots group Justice Democrats unveiled plans on Friday to target Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) in the 2020 congressional primaries, dealing an opening salvo in its offensive to expand the slate of progressive Democrats in the House.

The group, which counts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez slams 'disgusting' right-wing site for publishing fake nude photo Hundreds of environmental groups pressure Congress by backing Green New Deal Trump: 'Surprising' if I don't declare national emergency for wall MORE (D-N.Y.) as one of its biggest supporters, launched a “Primary Cuellar” fund through the Democrats’ online fundraising portal ActBlue on Friday in an effort to attract potential primary challengers.

Justice Democrats backed insurgent progressives including Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley Ayanna Pressley116th Congress breaks records for women, minority lawmakers Freshman Dem lawmaker says Trump brought dishonor to his office with shutdown Muslim, black congresswomen pose for photo together: 'Representation matters' MORE (Mass.) in their successful primaries against longtime Democratic incumbents in 2018.

Cuellar, a seven-term congressman, represents one of the few safe Democratic districts in deep-red Texas. He’s a member of the centrist New Democrat Coalition and Blue Dog Coalition.

In a statement, Justice Democrats cast Cuellar as a Democrat in name only, arguing that his record — voting with President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernment workers protest outside White House on shutdown day 20 Fed chief Powell: Prolonged shutdown will harm US economy Senators say questions remain on Trump strategy in Syria after briefing MORE nearly 69 percent of the time in the 115th Congress — signaled a betrayal of voters in his district.

“There’s an Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley in blue districts across America tired of seeing long-standing incumbents serve corporate interests, work with Trump’s agenda and work against the progressive movement,” Alexandra Rojas, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated 10-term former Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) last year in a stunning primary upset, in November threw her support behind the group’s campaign to challenge Democratic incumbents deemed insufficiently progressive or out of touch with voters in their districts.