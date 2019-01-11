Bloomberg: I'd use 'only my own money' for potential 2020 bid

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Friday that his campaign will be self-funded if he runs for president in 2020.

"I ran three times. I used only my own money so I didn't have to ask anybody what they wanted in return for a contribution," Bloomberg told reporters in Texas, according to Chron.

"And, if I ran again, I would do the same thing. I think not having to adjust what you say and what you work on based on who financed your campaign is one of the things that the public really likes."

"I understand not everybody can be self-funded but those that can, I think, should," he added.

Bloomberg, who won elections in New York City as a Republican and Independent, is considering a presidential run as a Democrat.

He has said he'll decide by February on whether or not to pursue the nomination.

If he does, Bloomberg might join a crowded field of Democratic hopefuls including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Ca.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.).

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and former Vice President Joe Biden may also be in contention.