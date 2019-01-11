Tulsi Gabbard says she's running for president

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHouse approves new Dem rules package Democrats are making a list, checking it twice WHIP LIST: Who’s in and out in the 2020 race MORE (D-Hawaii) said Friday she has decided to run for president in 2020.

"I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," she told CNN's Van Jones in an interview set to air Saturday.

"There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision," Gabbard explained.

"There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I'm concerned about and that I want to help solve," she said.

She listed access to health care, criminal justice reform and climate change as key issues.

The 37-year-old lawmaker is Congress’s first Hindu member and serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace," she added in the CNN interview. "I look forward to being able to get into this and to talk about it in depth when we make our announcement."

Gabbard joins what it expected to be a crowded Democratic presidential field in 2020, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenProgressive activist says O'Rourke, others Instagram Live posts could be a distraction Kerry to Trump: Forget 'fictional' border crisis, declare emergency for climate Scarborough asks Kamala Harris question that ‘doomed’ Ted Kennedy’s presidential run: ‘Why would you want to be president?’ MORE (D-Mass.) announcing a bid on New Year's Eve and others expected to jump in soon, such as Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBradley Whitford: 'Trump turned my hair white' Firefighters union leader says members are drawn to Biden Scarborough asks Kamala Harris question that ‘doomed’ Ted Kennedy’s presidential run: ‘Why would you want to be president?’ MORE (D-Calif.).

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Giuliani says Trump team should be allowed to 'correct' Mueller report | Trump closer to declaring national emergency | Congress approves back pay for federal workers Progressive activist says O'Rourke, others Instagram Live posts could be a distraction Firefighters union leader says members are drawn to Biden MORE (D-Texas) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFirefighters union leader says members are drawn to Biden Gillibrand to visit Iowa amid 2020 speculation: report Warren to make New Hampshire visit over the weekend MORE are also among those being floated as potential candidates.

Republicans immediately seized on Gabbard’s announcement Friday, using it to focus on her support within her party.

“Tulsi Gabbard has an even bigger problem than her lack of experience – it’s that she has no base of support,” Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Michael Ahrens argued in a statement. "Liberals think she’s too conservative, conservatives think she’s too liberal, and just about everyone thinks her coziness with Bashar al-Assad is disturbing.”

Gabbard faced criticism from many including members of her own party for meeting with the Syrian leader in January 2017, months before the Syrian government would be accused of a chemical weapons attack against its own people.

The RNC released a "cheat sheet" about Gabbard on Friday after her announcement, highlighting issues that could affect her 2020 chances and noted her meeting with Assad at the top of the list.

Updated: 7:43 p.m.