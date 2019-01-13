Trump knocks Biden: ‘Obama took him off the trash heap’

President Trump Donald John TrumpJulián Castro hits Trump in campaign launch: 'A crisis of leadership' Center stage once again: Colin Powell’s UN speech in ‘Vice’ Julián Castro announces 2020 White House bid, swipes at Trump MORE late Saturday dismissed talk of a potential 2020 White House bid by Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump is right: Walls work on the Southern border Biden blasts Steve King for 'white supremacist' comments Tulsi Gabbard says she's running for president MORE, calling the former vice president “weak.”

Trump told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro during an interview on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" that Biden "was always a 1 percenter.”

"He ran two or three times, he never got above 1 percent," Trump said.

"And then, [former President Barack] Obama came along and took him off the trash heap, and he became a vice president, and now he's probably leading" he added.

Trump also said Biden is “weak,” adding that “we’ll see what happens with him.”

Trump also said he is "not worried" about the competition.

"So far, I love the competition, I love what I see."

Biden late last year said he believes he is the “most qualified” person to challenge Trump, fueling speculation he might mount a 2020 presidential bid.

“I'll be as straight with you as I can. I think I'm the most qualified person in the country to be president,” Biden said during a stop for his book tour in Missoula, Mont. “The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I've worked on my whole life.”

“No one should run for the job unless they believe that they would be qualified doing the job. I've been doing this my whole adult life, and the issues that are the most consequential relating to the plight of the middle class and our foreign policy are things that I have — even my critics would acknowledge, I may not be right, but I know a great deal about it,” he added.

Biden said at the time that he would make a decision on a run in consultation with his family.

“I have two young grandchildren my son left who love me and adore me and want me around. I want to be there to take care of them, so we've got to figure out whether or not this is something we can all do as a family,” he said. “We're going to make that decision in the next six weeks to two months, and that's the basis of the decision.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said earlier this month that Biden is the strongest potential 2020 candidate among Democrats because his "credibility" is the "secret ingredient" needed to beat Trump.