Gillibrand signals 2020 run during private meeting: report

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) in a meeting Saturday signaled that she will run for president in 2020, Buzzfeed News reported, citing an unidentified source.

Buzzfeed reported that about 20 influential women attended the meeting and that Gillibrand told them that she could use their help if she runs.

A second source confirmed to Buzzfeed that the meeting took place but didn't elaborate on the specifics of the meeting, according to the news outlet.

Gillibrand is widely thought to be considering a bid for the Democratic nomination.

The senator from New York told CNN in December that she was "definitely" thinking about running.