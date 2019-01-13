Trump references 'Wounded Knee' in tweet mocking Warren

President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal worker with diabetes says she can’t afford to pay for insulin during shutdown Trump’s disapproval rating higher since shutdown began: poll Iran moving toward enriching nuclear fuel, top official says MORE on Sunday night mocked a video of Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by saying the video would have been a "smash" if she filmed it in "Bighorn or Wounded Knee," a reference to her Native American heritage.

Trump suggested that Warren's husband, who appears in the video, should have worn "full Indian garb."

The president also renewed his use of his racially charged nickname for Warren: Pocahontas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDelaney pledges sole focus on 'bipartisan proposals' in first 100 days of presidency Castro says his policy proposals require 'wealthier individuals to pay their fair share' Obama ‘new blood’ remark has different meaning for Biden MORE, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!" Trump tweeted.

If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash! pic.twitter.com/D5KWr8EPan — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Trump's tweet refers to the massacre of more than 100 Native American men, women and children by U.S. Calvary troops in the late 19th Century. The massacre has become a symbol of the brutality experienced by Native Americans under European-Americans.

The video is a snippet from an Instagram live video Warren filmed from her kitchen. In it, she casually drinks a beer and introduces her husband.

Trump shortly after the first message posted another tweet referring to the video as a "catastrophe."

Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, “Thank you for being here. I’m glad you’re here” It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

Trump earlier this month shared a mock campaign logo for Warren that took aim at her claims to Native American ancestry. The logo read "Warren 1/2020th," a play on "Warren 2020" and the DNA test results released in October that showed Warren had a Native American ancestor several generations ago.

Warren released the DNA information after Trump for months questioned whether she had Native American ancestry, calling her "Pocahontas" at multiple public events.

The Boston Globe reported in October that the results of the test indicate it's possible Warren is anywhere from 1/64th to 1/1,024th Native American.

Warren before the new year announced that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for the White House.