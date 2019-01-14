Sanders recruits media team used by Ocasio-Cortez in successful 2018 primary: report

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker tries to shake doubts about pharmaceutical ties ahead of 2020 Obama ‘new blood’ remark has different meaning for Biden Democratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) is recruiting a media production team that was used by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez rips GOP over Steve King's white supremacy comments Ocasio-Cortez calls out CBS News for not assigning a 'single black journalist to cover the 2020 election' Dreamers-for-wall trade going nowhere in House MORE (D-N.Y.) ahead of her stunning primary victory last year, Politico reported Monday.

As speculation mounts that Sanders will launch another bid for the White House in 2020, his team is reportedly in conversations with Means of Production, a film production team based in Detroit that created a viral video for Ocasio-Cortez last year.

It's time for a New York that works for all of us.



On June 26th, we can make it happen - but only if we have the #CourageToChange.



It's time to get to work. Please retweet this video and sign up to knock doors + more at https://t.co/kacKFI9RtI to bring our movement to Congress. pic.twitter.com/aqKMjovEjZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

The video, which has nearly 4 million views on Twitter, details the working-class background of Ocasio-Cortez and her path to running for office.

Ocasio-Cortez ultimately defeated former Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in the primary last year and was later elected to her first term in the House.

Politico reported that Means of Production could have a "major role" in Sanders's 2020 campaign.

Waleed Shahid, a spokesman for the political action committee Justice Democrats, told Politico that Means of Production has "proven that they’re on the cutting-edge of popularizing progressive populist and democratic socialist politics in America."

Sanders has not yet announced whether he will seek the Democratic nomination in 2020, but he is widely viewed as a potential frontrunner in the race.