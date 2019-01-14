Gillibrand to kickstart 2020 White House bid before weekend Iowa trip: AP

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) is expected to announce this week that she is forming an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid, the Associated Press reported Monday, citing sources familiar with Gillibrand's plans.

One person told the AP that Gillibrand will likely make the announcement before she visits Iowa this weekend.

The move would represent a formal step toward seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Gillibrand would join Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump references 'Wounded Knee' in tweet mocking Warren Booker tries to shake doubts about pharmaceutical ties ahead of 2020 Delaney pledges sole focus on 'bipartisan proposals' in first 100 days of presidency MORE (D-Mass.) as the second Democratic senator to announce forming an exploratory committee.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also officially launched his White House bid on Saturday.

The AP report comes after Buzzfeed News reported that Gillibrand signaled in a meeting with about 20 influential women on Saturday that she will seek the presidency.

Speculation about a 2020 bid has surrounded Gillibrand for months. She told CNN in December that she was "definitely" thinking about running.

The Democratic primary field is likely to be especially crowded in 2020, with a range of other high-profile politicians — including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenObama ‘new blood’ remark has different meaning for Biden Trump knocks Biden: Obama 'took him off the trash heap’ Democratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBooker tries to shake doubts about pharmaceutical ties ahead of 2020 Obama ‘new blood’ remark has different meaning for Biden Democratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: House chair seeks emergency briefing on wireless industry's data sharing | AG nominee to recuse himself from AT&T-Time Warner merger | Dem questions Treasury, IRS on shutdown cyber risks Attorney General nominee to recuse himself from AT&T-Time Warner merger talks Overnight Health Care: Sanders rolls out drug pricing bill | Klobuchar, Grassley unveil bill targeting 'pay for delay' drug tactics | Dems probe Trump use of ObamaCare fees MORE (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 Julián Castro announces 2020 White House bid, swipes at Trump Tulsi Gabbard says she's running for president MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker tries to shake doubts about pharmaceutical ties ahead of 2020 Obama ‘new blood’ remark has different meaning for Biden Bloomberg: I'd use 'only my own money' for potential 2020 bid MORE (D-N.J.) — thought to be considering their own bids.