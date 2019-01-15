DNC no longer appears on list of Women's March sponsors

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) no longer appears on a list of Women's March 2019 sponsors, sparking speculation that the body representing the Democratic Party has dropped its sponsorship of the event amid controversy over the leaders' association with anti-Semitic religious leader Louis Farrakhan.

The DNC appeared on the list of 2019 Women's March sponsors as Sunday, according to a cached version of the webpage and as first reported by The Daily Beast. As of Tuesday, the DNC no longer appeared on the list.

A spokeswoman for the DNC declined to comment on whether the DNC had dropped its sponsorship of the event.

"The DNC stands in solidarity with all those fighting for women's rights and holding the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers across the country accountable," Sabrina Singh, the deputy communications director for the DNC, said in a statement to The Hill. "Women are on the front lines of fighting back against this administration and are the core of our Democratic Party."

The DNC has not sponsored the Women's March in previous years.

Dozens of sponsors have dropped their support of this year's Women's March since March co-president Tamika Mallory over the weekend declined to condemn Farrakhan during an appearance on "The View."

“Tamika, you came under some fire for your relationship with Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam,” co-host Sunny Hostin, a former CNN legal analyst, said to Mallory during the show. “He’s known for being anti-Semitic, for being homophobic, but you do attend his events and you posted, I believe, a photo together calling him the 'GOAT,' which means the greatest of all time."

"You are running an organization that says it fights bigotry," Hostin said. "Do you understand why your association with him is quite problematic?”

“I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric,” Mallory said. “I called him the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities.”

She later distanced herself from Farrakhan's rhetoric, which at times involves calling Jews "termites," by saying, "We did not make those remarks." Farrakhan is the leader of the Nation of Islam.

"I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements,” Mallory said on "The View."

When co-host Meghan McCain asked her to "condemn" the remarks, Mallory said, "To be very clear, it’s not the way that I speak, it is not how I organize. I think it's very clear over the 20 years of my own personal activism, my own personal track record, who I am, and that I should never be judged through the lens of a man.”

The Women's March organization did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, EMILY's List, Human Rights Campaign, NARAL and Center for American Progress are also no longer sponsors for the Women's March, The Daily Beast reported.

The 2019 Women's March will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C., and sister events will be held in cities around the world.