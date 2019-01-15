Trump campaign chief knocks CNN on Kasich hire: 'Aquarium for Republican never-Trump swamp creatures'

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Freedom Caucus calls for Congress to work on shutdown through break Democrat previews Mueller questions for Trump’s AG nominee Trump inaugural committee spent ,000 on makeup for aides: report MORE’s 2020 campaign manager mocked CNN on Tuesday for signing former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) as a political analyst, calling the cable news network "the aquarium for Republican never-Trump swamp creatures."

The remarks came the same day that CNN confirmed Kasich, 66, would be joining the network as a contributor. The 2016 presidential candidate, who won 161 delegates to Trump's 1,447, will make his first appearance on "Cuomo Prime Time" on Tuesday night.

“Shocker…@CNN, the aquarium for Republican never-Trump swamp creatures, who have no real supporters outside of the their own green room, adds this original swamp creature to their collection of nobodies,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote on Twitter.

Shocker…@CNN, the aquarium for Republican never-Trump swamp creatures, who have no real supporters outside of the their own green room, adds this original swamp creature to their collection of nobodies. https://t.co/h9Sga7s641 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 15, 2019

Kasich recently signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) and has experience on cable news. From 2001 to 2007, he served as the host of "Heartland" on Fox News and also occasionally filled in for former Fox host Bill O'Reilly on "The O'Reilly Factor."

ADVERTISEMENT

The former congressman and House Budget Committee chairman is also weighing a bid for the presidency in 2020. It is not clear if Kasich will challenge Trump in the Republican primaries or run as an independent if he launches a White House bid.

Kasich has been a consistent critic of Trump since the former real estate mogul took office. He was the last of the remaining 16 candidates to drop out of the 2016 Republican presidential primary before Trump captured the nomination in May 2016.

Trump, who often calls the network “fake news,” has not appeared on CNN in 29 months, dating back to when he was a candidate in August 2016.