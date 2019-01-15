Brown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownPro-Trump group doing opposition research on Sherrod Brown’s wife: report Press: White House not only for white males Sherrod Brown to make 2020 decision 'within the next two months,' wife says MORE (D-Ohio) announced Tuesday night that he’s launching a “Dignity of Work” tour in four early nominating states as he continues to explore a 2020 presidential campaign.

Brown has been seriously considering a White House bid to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Freedom Caucus calls for Congress to work on shutdown through break Democrat previews Mueller questions for Trump’s AG nominee Trump inaugural committee spent ,000 on makeup for aides: report MORE since the November midterm elections. His tour will kick off on Jan. 30 in Cleveland with a stop in Iowa the following day. He has yet to announce the dates of his other stops in New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

In a Tuesday interview on MSNBC, Brown said that he and his wife, journalist Connie Schultz, haven’t decided on a 2020 campaign and will make that decision “in the weeks ahead.”

“The message of dignity of work will work for any Democratic nominee that comes down the line in the next several months,” Brown said during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes.”

The Ohio senator’s tour launch comes just hours after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandJulián Castro: Trump has 'contributed to more racial strife' in the US Gillibrand to visit 'The Late Show' amid reported 2020 plans Gillibrand to kickstart 2020 White House bid before weekend Iowa trip MORE (D-N.Y.) said that she’s forming an exploratory committee in a clip released from her Tuesday night appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Brown, who has progressive bona fides, has served in the Senate since 2006 and easily cruised to reelection in the 2018 midterms. Brown’s victory was a silver lining for Democrats given that Republicans held onto the governor’s mansions and didn’t flip several targeted House races.

Ohio, a perennial presidential battleground, will play a key role in the 2020 race, especially after Trump won the Buckeye State by 8 points in 2016. Some Democrats see Brown as a candidate who could win over both progressives and Trump voters, especially since the two overlap on issues like trade.

As Brown continues to mull a run, more Democrats are jumping into the race, which has quickly accelerated in recent days.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGOP senators rebuke Trump for using 'Wounded Knee' as 'punchline' Julián Castro: Trump has 'contributed to more racial strife' in the US Gillibrand to kickstart 2020 White House bid before weekend Iowa trip MORE (D-Mass.) launched an exploratory committee on New Years Eve and has been making multiple stops in the early nominating states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

Other recent presidential announcements include Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHirono dismisses Gabbard's 2020 bid: I'll be looking for someone with 'record of supporting progressive goals' New Hampshire is ‘must-win’ state for Warren, says veteran political reporter Gabbard worked for anti-LGBTQ group run by her father: report MORE (D-Hawaii) and Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration.

But there are a host of other likely White House hopefuls waiting in the wings including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGillibrand to kickstart 2020 White House bid before weekend Iowa trip Harry Reid on Iraq War vote: 'It tainted my heart' New Hampshire is ‘must-win’ state for Warren, says veteran political reporter MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOn The Money: Shutdown hits Day 24 | Trump touts need for wall in speech to farmers | Poll numbers sag | House Dems push stopgap bills | How the shutdown could harm the economy | TSA absences raise stakes for deal Overnight Health Care: House Dems launch major drug pricing investigation | Judge blocks Trump contraception rule rollback | Booker tries to shake doubts about pharmaceutical ties ahead of 2020 | FDA to resume high-risk food inspections Gillibrand to kickstart 2020 White House bid before weekend Iowa trip MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisJulián Castro: Trump has 'contributed to more racial strife' in the US Hillicon Valley: Dem blasts groups behind Senate campaign disinformation effort | FCC chief declines to give briefing on location-data sales | Ocasio-Cortez tops lawmakers on social media | Trump officials to ease drone rules Gillibrand to visit 'The Late Show' amid reported 2020 plans MORE (D-Calif.).

Republicans have been anticipating a run by Brown and conservative group America Rising has already started conducting opposition research on his wife, according to BuzzFeed News.

Max Greenwood contributed.