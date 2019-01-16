Moulton to visit New Hampshire amid 2020 speculation

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonDemocrats must prove they are worthy of their House majority This week: Shutdown showdown looms over new Congress House lawmakers look to reassure Australia after Mattis resignation MORE (D-Mass.) is slated to travel to New Hampshire in early February amid buzz about a potential run for president in 2020.

Moulton will visit the first-in-the-nation primary state where he will speak at the Bedford Democratic Committee on Feb. 2. The Boston Globe first reported Moulton’s upcoming trip.

“Seth spent this past campaign cycle traveling the country and recruiting a new generation of leaders to run for office. He is always happy to accept invitations to speak with Democratic groups, especially ones so close to home,” Moulton spokesman Matt Corridoni said in a statement to The Hill.

“This is an outstanding request from the Bedford Democrats and Seth is looking forward to chatting with them about what he hopes to achieve in our new Democratic House majority.”

Moulton’s travel comes as more Democrats announce they’ll challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpVeterans groups demand end to shutdown: 'Get your act together' Brown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Pence on border wall: Trump won't be ‘deterred’ by Dem ‘obstruction’ MORE in 2020. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBrown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Gillibrand announces exploratory committee to run for president on Colbert Hopes fade for bipartisan bills in age of confrontation MORE (D-N.Y.) was the latest candidate to throw her name into the ring, announcing Tuesday an exploratory committee on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

But the Globe reported that Moulton isn't likely to make an announcement in the near future.

If Moulton decides to run, he wouldn’t be the only Massachusetts politician seeking the presidency. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBrown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Gillibrand announces exploratory committee to run for president on Colbert Native American group denounces Trump for using Wounded Knee in attack against Warren MORE (D-Mass.) formed an exploratory committee on New Years Eve and has already made multiple stops in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Other Democrats who have already announced bids include former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBrown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Gillibrand announces exploratory committee to run for president on Colbert Hopes fade for bipartisan bills in age of confrontation MORE (D-Hawaii), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney pledges sole focus on 'bipartisan proposals' in first 100 days of presidency Democratic dark horses could ride high in 2020 The Top Ten Democrats for 2020 MORE (D-Md.) and West Virginia state legislator Richard Ojeda.

Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran, has been active in recruiting and electing military veterans to Congress. And he has previously traveled to both Iowa and New Hampshire over the past few years.

After Democrats won back the House in the midterm elections, Moulton said he wouldn't support Rep. Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiVeterans groups demand end to shutdown: 'Get your act together' On The Money: Shutdown Day 25 | Dems reject White House invite for talks | Leaders nix recess with no deal | McConnell blocks second House Dem funding bill | IRS workers called back for tax-filing season | Senate bucks Trump on Russia sanctions Overnight Defense: Trump faces blowback over report he discussed leaving NATO | Pentagon extends mission on border | Senate advances measure bucking Trump on Russia sanctions MORE (D-Calif.) for Speaker. But he ultimately backed her for the leadership position after a deal was struck about term limits.