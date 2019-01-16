Julián Castro calls for ‘tuition-free’ public colleges, apprenticeships

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro on Wednesday called for “tuition free” public colleges, apprenticeships and other certification programs as a way to make the U.S. workforce more competitive.

Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary, had initially called for more “accessible and affordable” higher education when he announced his candidacy, but went a step further at a New Hampshire event on Wednesday.

Tuition-free public colleges and universities is a progressive policy that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBrown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Gillibrand announces exploratory committee to run for president on Colbert Dem chairman Cummings meets with Trump health chief to discuss drug prices MORE (I-Vt.) pushed for in his 2016 presidential campaign.

"We need to ensure, if we want to be competitive, that every single American who wants a higher education can get one,” Castro said at a Politics & Eggs event at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

“That’s why I believe that we need to work toward a tuition-free system of public university, college, apprenticeship and certification programs in this country to have the smartest, most well-prepared work force that we can in this 21st century,” he said.

During his presidential announcement speech last weekend, Castro said he supported a “Medicare for all” single-payer health care system and universal prekindergarten. At Wednesday’s event, Castro touted his work as San Antonio mayor when voters in 2012 approved “Pre-K for SA," which was covered by a sales tax increase.

“We need to make sure every single student gets off to a strong start in life, and if I’m elected president, I’m going to make pre-K for the USA happen in this country because it’s right for our students,” Castro said Wednesday in New Hampshire.

Since announcing his intention to seek the presidency, Castro made his first trip as a candidate to Puerto Rico, skipping over more traditional visits to early nominating states like Iowa.

Castro is among a quickly growing field of White House contenders including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMoveOn leaders stepping down before 2020 election Julián Castro calls for ‘tuition-free’ public colleges, apprenticeships Native American leader asks when US will come to its ‘senses’ after Trump’s ‘racist’ attack against Warren MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBrown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Gillibrand announces exploratory committee to run for president on Colbert Hopes fade for bipartisan bills in age of confrontation MORE (D-N.Y.). Other possible candidates still weighing a bid include Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHow Pelosi is punishing some critics while rewarding others Julián Castro calls for ‘tuition-free’ public colleges, apprenticeships Sanders to meet with staffers as he does damage control MORE.