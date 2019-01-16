MoveOn leaders stepping down before 2020 election

The two leaders of progressive advocacy organization MoveOn this week announced they will be stepping down this year, ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

MoveOn in a press release announced that the leaders of the nonprofit and political arms of MoveOn will leave after the organization's search for new leadership is complete.

Anna Galland has served as MoveOn's executive director of civic action, while Ilya Sheyman has served as the group's executive director of political action. They have both been at the helm of MoveOn for six years.

"I'm so deeply proud of what we've built and accomplished with MoveOn's brilliant and dedicated staff, and our millions of members around the country," Galland said in a statement. “After six years leading this organization through tremendous growth and development, we believe it's time for new leaders to step up."

"I love this organization's essential grassroots spirit and know-how, and I'm totally convinced our members have a central role to play in ending the Trump era—and turning our country towards being a place where everyone can thrive," she added.

Under Galland and Sheyman, MoveOn's budget quadrupled, from $7.5 million to $32 million per year, and its staff has nearly tripled, according to data provided by the organization.

The two began at the end of former President Obama's second term. MoveOn has since become a central figure in the anti-Trump "resistance," positioning itself at the forefront of some of President Trump Donald John TrumpVeterans groups demand end to shutdown: 'Get your act together' Brown launches tour in four early nominating states amid 2020 consideration Pence on border wall: Trump won't be ‘deterred’ by Dem ‘obstruction’ MORE's highest-profile controversies — including the family separation policy.

Thousands of people mobilized over the summer following reports that the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy at the border had resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 migrant children from their parents.

MoveOn's board will now begin a search for new leadership.