Gillibrand and Booker play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Worker' game amid 2020 speculation

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) during a video for Marie Claire played a game called "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Worker?" amid speculation that the two will be competitors in the upcoming presidential election.

The video came out on Tuesday, the same day that Gillibrand announced she is setting up an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential race.

Booker has said he is eyeing a bid but has not made an announcement.

It is well-known that Gillibrand and Booker are good friends, leading to speculation over what a race between them would look like.

Booker at the beginning of the video introduced himself as "one of [Gillibrand's] best friends in Washington."

The two asked each other questions in an attempt to gauge how well they know each other.

They laughed and high-fived throughout the game, sprinkling in references to their long-standing friendship. They chatted about the time they starred in a "Parks and Rec" episode together, and noted that Gillibrand helped edit Booker's memoir.

"While in college at Stanford, which of the following activities did I not participate in?" Booker asked, then listed, "Varsity football, theater, student council student government, peer counseling at a suicide campus crisis hotline."

"You definitely did the last one because that’s the kind of thing you would do," Gillibrand said. "Definitely football because I read that in your book."

Booker said her knowledge was clearly not because of how he looks. "I was chiseled once," Booker said. "Now I just jiggle."

"For the Senate, you are beyond chiseled," Gillibrand replied.

Among others answers, Booker correctly guessed Gillibrand's former nickname (Tina), her favorite ice cream flavor (coffee), and what she gave up for lent in 2018 (cussing). Gillibrand knew the first elected position Booker held as an adult (city councilman), the company his parents worked for (IBM), and more.

The senators correctly guessed the answers to most questions.

At one point, Booker praised Gillibrand for being a hard worker.

"I have to say this about my colleague - I’m single, I have no kids," Booker said. "You do everything; you’ve got two incredible boys."

"I’m tired a lot," Gillibrand said.

The two at the end of the episode encouraged viewers to vote in the next election.

"Your voice matters and you better be voting in the next election," Gillibrand said, addressing the camera. "It’s really important to be heard and our country only works when regular people like you stand up and demand it."

Booker told Gillibrand it was "an honor to sit here with you."

"Power of the people is greater than the people in power," he concluded.

The Democratic primary field is expected to be crowded, with more than two dozen people eyeing bids.