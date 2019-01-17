Most voters won't support Trump in 2020: PBS/NPR poll

More than half of registered voters say they have made their minds up against supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpPentagon update to missile defense doctrine will explore space-base technologies, lasers to counter threats Giuliani: 'I never said there was no collusion' between the Trump campaign and Russia Former congressmen, RNC members appointed to Trump administration roles MORE in 2020, according to a new poll.

In a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist Institute survey released Thursday, 57 percent of registered voters said that they would definitely not support Trump for reelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

That number includes just 10 percent of Republicans but 91 percent of Democrats and almost two-thirds, 62 percent, of registered independent voters, according to the survey.

Just 30 percent of registered voters, by comparison, said that they would definitely vote for the president in the next election cycle, a figure that includes 69 percent of Republicans, 5 percent of Democrats and one-fourth of independent voters.

“The president has had his base and not much else,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, according to PBS NewsHour.

The president also receives a majority of blame in the poll for the ongoing government shutdown, which on Thursday stretched into its 27th day and affects roughly 25 percent of the federal government.

More than half of U.S. adults, 54 percent, say Trump is chiefly to blame for the shutdown, while 31 percent say congressional Democrats deserve the blame.

Both sides, Americans agree, should be doing more to compromise and end the shutdown, with more than half of registered voters saying that both sides should meet in the middle.

“What we’re seeing in each of these questions is a sense that compromise is desired and both sides should be working more with the other,” Miringoff says.

The PBS/NPR/Marist survey, conducted from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, contacted 1,023 American adults, including 873 registered voters. The survey's general margin of error is 3.8 percentage points and 4.2 percentage points for registered voters.