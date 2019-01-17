Gillibrand to attend Women's March Iowa after announcing 2020 bid

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand and Booker play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Worker' game amid 2020 speculation O'Rourke blogs from road trip: 'Have been stuck lately. In and out of a funk' Julián Castro calls for ‘tuition-free’ public colleges, apprenticeships MORE (D-N.Y.), who announced earlier this week that she was forming an exploratory committee for the 2020 presidential race, is set to attend Women's March Iowa on Saturday.

The organization, which is an extension of the national group, made the announcement late Wednesday, saying that Gillibrand would be one of the several figures to speak at the event.

Here’s our speaker list for January 19th!! pic.twitter.com/LYiUnLMSpx — Women's March Iowa (@womensmarchia) January 16, 2019

The development comes as the Women's March organization faces mounting scrutiny over its leaders' association with anti-Semitic religious leader Louis Farrakhan.

BuzzFeed News reported earlier Wednesday that multiple Democrats considering a run for president, including Gillibrand, were not planning to attend marches.

Gillibrand's campaign declined to comment about accusations of anti-Semitism within the Women's March organization to BuzzFeed News.

Gillibrand's Senate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The Women's March drew attention this week after Women’s March co-president Tamika Mallory declined to condemn Farrakhan during an appearance on "The View."

Mallory did distance herself from the Nation of Islam leader's past comments about Jewish people, saying, "we did not make those remarks."

The Daily Beast first reported earlier this week that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) no longer appeared on a list of Women's March 2019 sponsors. The organization had been listed as a sponsor as of Monday, according to a cached web page.

A spokeswoman for the DNC told The Hill that it "stands in solidarity with all those fighting for women's rights and holding the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers across the country accountable," but declined to say if it dropped its sponsorship

"Women are on the front lines of fighting back against this administration and are the core of our Democratic Party," Sabrina Singh said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, EMILY's List, Human Rights Campaign, NARAL and Center for American Progress are also among the groups that are no longer sponsoring the Women's March, The Daily Beast reported.

The Women's March will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C., as well as other cities around the world.