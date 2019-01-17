Kasich fundraising off CNN job amid 2020 speculation

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) sent a fundraising email Wednesday highlighting his new role as a CNN analyst as he considers challenging President Trump Donald John TrumpPentagon update to missile defense doctrine will explore space-base technologies, lasers to counter threats Giuliani: 'I never said there was no collusion' between the Trump campaign and Russia Former congressmen, RNC members appointed to Trump administration roles MORE in 2020.

“We are excited about what this means for Gov. Kasich and his growing ability to weigh-in on the issues that Americans care about. We expect to see him continue calling on Washington to end the non-stop politicking and actually do something to offer real solutions to America's challenges,” the email reads.

“With more interviews comes more things to share and grow Gov. Kasich's message and audience. We need to hit our monthly fundraising goals to ensure that we can fund these items.”

The email linked to his latest appearance on “Cuomo Prime Time” on CNN. Respondents have the option of donating $25, $50 or $100 to Kasich for America, a multi-candidate political action committee affiliated with the former governor.

Kasich, a frequent critic of Trump’s and considered by many to be a moderate, said in November he’s “very seriously considering” a presidential run in 2020.

“These are earnest conversations that go on virtually every day with some of my friends, with my family. We need different leadership. There isn’t any question about it,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

He added that “all options are on the table” for a potential bid, including running on a bipartisan ticket and hinted in December that he could run as an independent candidate in 2020, admitting that he “probably couldn’t win” the Republican primaries against Trump.

Kasich, who left office in January due to term limits, has already run for president twice. He handily defeated a thinned-out primary field in the 2016 Ohio primary, but failed to win any other primary or caucus. Should he run again, the crucial swing state could once again be in play.