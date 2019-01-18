Trump campaign seeks donations to send fake bricks to Pelosi, Schumer

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump directed Cohen to lie to Congress about plans to build Trump Tower in Moscow during 2016 campaign: report DC train system losing 0k per day during government shutdown Senate Republicans eye rules change to speed Trump nominees MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign sent out a fundraising email Friday asking for donations of $20.20 and pledging to send fake bricks to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOvernight Defense: Trump unveils new missile defense plan | Dems express alarm | Shutdown hits Day 27 | Trump cancels Pelosi foreign trip | Senators offer bill to prevent NATO withdrawal McConnell blocks bill to reopen most of government Overnight Health Care: Thousands more migrant children may have been separated | Senate rejects bill to permanently ban federal funds for abortion | Women's March to lobby for 'Medicare for All' MORE (D-Calif.) or Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDem senators debate whether to retweet Cardi B video criticizing Trump over shutdown William Barr's only 'flaw' is that he was nominated by Trump Cardi B expresses solidarity with federal workers not getting paid MORE (D-N.Y.) over their refusal to provide Trump's demanded wall funding.

“The Democrats have been stonewalling President Trump for too long, as the President remains fully committed to make a deal to secure our border,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Now the American people can send a message directly to Chuck and Nancy on a faux red brick that tells them to build the wall.”

Printed on the bricks will be facts that the campaign says highlights the consequences of “open borders."

“Because they clearly don’t understand the facts about the critical need for a wall and border security, our bricks will teach them the truth about the crime, drugs, and human trafficking that result from open borders,” Parscale said.

The campaign also set up a website called Build the Border Wall, where respondents can donate their money and choose if they want their brick to be sent to Pelosi or Schumer. They can send up to seven bricks to each with one donation.

The email comes as the White House and congressional Democrats are at an impasse over border wall funding as a partial government shutdown enters its 28th day. Trump is demanding that $5.7 billion for the wall be included as part of any spending deal to reopen the government, but Democrats have thus far vowed to keep the border wall debate separate from funding legislation.