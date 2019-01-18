Kamala Harris picks Baltimore as headquarters for potential 2020 campaign: report

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisOcasio-Cortez's first House floor speech becomes C-SPAN's most-viewed Twitter video Kamala Harris says her New Year's resolution is to 'cook more' Harris to oppose Trump's attorney general nominee MORE (D-Calif.) has selected Baltimore as the base for a potential 2020 presidential campaign, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore, though a long way from Harris’s home state, comes with some advantages for the potential candidate. The city is close to the senator’s office in Washington and has a diverse population.

Harris has yet to announce whether she will seek the Democratic nomination in 2020, though she is widely expected to make a decision soon.

A spokesperson for Harris did not immediately respond to The Hill’s attempts to confirm the move.

If Harris decides to run, she will join what is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary field. Roughly half a dozen candidates already have entered the race and several more are expected to do so in the coming weeks.

Among those who have already jumped in are Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Shutdown Day 27 | Trump fires back at Pelosi by canceling her foreign travel | Dems blast 'petty' move | Trump also cancels delegation to Davos | House votes to disapprove of Trump lifting Russia sanction Group aiming to draft Beto O’Rourke unveils first 2020 video The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Day 27 of the shutdown | Cohen reportedly paid company to rig online polls, boost his own image | Atlantic publishes ‘Impeach Donald Trump’ cover story MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGroup aiming to draft Beto O’Rourke unveils first 2020 video The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Day 27 of the shutdown | Cohen reportedly paid company to rig online polls, boost his own image | Atlantic publishes ‘Impeach Donald Trump’ cover story Gillibrand to attend Women's March Iowa after announcing 2020 bid MORE (D-N.Y.) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Other Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenLosing the fight against corruption and narco-trafficking in Guatemala Group aiming to draft Beto O’Rourke unveils first 2020 video Why Joe Biden (or any moderate) cannot be nominated MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWomen's March plans 'Medicare for All' day of lobbying in DC Group aiming to draft Beto O’Rourke unveils first 2020 video Why Joe Biden (or any moderate) cannot be nominated MORE (I-Vt.), are also reportedly weighing presidential bids and are expected to announce their decisions soon.

Harris, a former California attorney general, was first elected to the Senate in 2016. Since then, speculation of presidential ambitions has swirled. She said last month that she planned to make a decision on a White House run over the holidays.