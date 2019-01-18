Howard Schultz advisers exploring possible 2020 independent bid: report

Advisers to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz are mulling having the high-profile billionaire run for president in 2020 as an independent candidate, The Washington Post reported Friday.

Schultz, a vocal critic of President Trump, has previously maintained that he is not interested in running for office.

If he were to run as an independent, the self-described "lifelong Democrat" would avoid what's likely to be a crowded Democratic field. He has not stated publicly whether he will run for president.

Schultz, who has a net worth of $3.3 billion, could be joined by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who has reportedly mulled a bid for the White House as an independent. Kasich has not yet made a decision on the matter.

Trump critics and Democratic strategists said they had concerns that a viable three-way race for the White House could hamper the Democratic Party and help propel Trump to re-election, the Post reported.

Schultz left his post at the helm of Starbucks last June, but did not indicate a reason for his exit.

“I’ll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I’m a long way from knowing what the future holds,” he said at the time, drawing people to speculate a presidential bid for him.

Schultz, last summer, implied that his time leading the giant coffee business could make him more qualified to lead the country than Trump.

"There is a very big difference between someone who has run a global enterprise like myself, who has traveled to China probably more than any other CEO in the last 10 years, and who understands those issues, versus someone who has run a private company with very little fiduciary responsibilities to other shareholders," Schultz said last June.