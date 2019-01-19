2020 Democrats barnstorm the country for MLK weekend

Several potential 2020 Democratic nominees for president have planned full weekends for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersKamala Harris picks Baltimore as headquarters for potential 2020 campaign: report Sen. Casey says he won't run for president in 2020 Women's March plans 'Medicare for All' day of lobbying in DC MORE (I-Vt.) will be speaking in South Carolina at an event commemorating the life of King on Monday and speaking with students from Benedict College and Allen University on Tuesday, according to a statement provided to The Hill.

The 77-year-old senator, who came in second for the Democratic nomination in 2016, has yet to announce his decision on whether he would run again. Sanders is widely viewed as a potential front-runner in the race, consistently polling in the top three among likely candidates.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandKamala Harris picks Baltimore as headquarters for potential 2020 campaign: report Dem voters split on importance of women atop the ticket in 2020 Gillibrand touted work to hasten 'removal of illegal aliens' in 2008 mailer: report MORE (D-N.Y.) is in Iowa for the Women’s March this Saturday in her first campaign trip since announcing her candidacy earlier this month.

She will head to Iowa City on Sunday.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris picks Baltimore as headquarters for potential 2020 campaign: report Ocasio-Cortez returns to 'The Late Show' on Monday Ocasio-Cortez's first House floor speech becomes C-SPAN's most-viewed Twitter video MORE (D-Calif.), who has also not made an official announcement on running, will reportedly be speaking in Oakland, Calif., on Monday. It was also reported that she would announce her candidacy at that event.

A spokesperson for Harris did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for information about the senator's plans for the weekend.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOcasio-Cortez returns to 'The Late Show' on Monday We need action on personal cybersecurity Gillibrand and Booker play 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Worker' game amid 2020 speculation MORE (D-N.J.) is scheduled to be at an NAACP event in South Carolina Monday. Booker has not made a statement on his intention to run.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenKamala Harris picks Baltimore as headquarters for potential 2020 campaign: report Congress should elevate those trapped in the gap – support ELEVATE Act Sen. Casey says he won't run for president in 2020 MORE is being attending a MLK Day event hosted by Al Sharpton's National Action Network in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSen. Casey says he won't run for president in 2020 The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Day 27 of the shutdown | Cohen reportedly paid company to rig online polls, boost his own image | Atlantic publishes ‘Impeach Donald Trump’ cover story Not your ‘grandfather’s’ campaign: 2020 Dems look to stand out in crowded race MORE (D-Ohio.) is holding campaign-style events in Iowa and New Hampshire this weekend. According to NBC, Brown will attend MLK Day breakfast celebration in Cleveland.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris picks Baltimore as headquarters for potential 2020 campaign: report Dem voters split on importance of women atop the ticket in 2020 Elizabeth Warren heading to Puerto Rico next week MORE (D-Mass.) will be attending a memorial breakfast in Boston. She announced her intention to run earlier this month.