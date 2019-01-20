Pompeo taking meeting about running for Kansas Senate seat: report

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTrump travels to Dover Air Force Base to meet with families of Americans killed in Syria Overnight Defense: Second Trump-Kim summit planned for next month | Pelosi accuses Trump of leaking Afghanistan trip plans | Pentagon warns of climate threat to bases | Trump faces pressure to reconsider Syria exit Pompeo planning to meet with Pat Roberts amid 2020 Senate speculation MORE is expected to meet Sunday with Republican strategist Ward Baker to discuss a potential bid in 2020 for an open Senate seat in Kansas, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the plans.

Pompeo and Baker will speak about what a Senate campaign would encompass, according to Politico.

The meeting comes as Republican strategists, fearing that the seat could flip to Democrats, have pushed Pompeo to run for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsPompeo planning to meet with Pat Roberts amid 2020 Senate speculation Budowsky: Warning to Senate Republicans The Hill's Morning Report — Negotiations crumble as shutdown enters day 17 MORE (R-Kan.).

The Washington Post reported last week that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has personally encouraged Pompeo to depart from the State Department to make a bid for the seat.

Roberts, who announced earlier this month that he will not seek reelection in 2020, also plans to meet with Pompeo about running for the seat.

Pompeo, 55, represented Kansas in the House from 2011 through 2017.

He left the House to become the director of the Central Intelligence Agency after President Trump Donald John TrumpSunday shows preview: Shutdown negotiations continue after White House immigration proposal Rove warns Senate GOP: Don't put only focus on base Ann Coulter blasts Trump shutdown compromise: ‘We voted for Trump and got Jeb!’ MORE assumed office and became secretary of state in April of last year.