Gabbard campaign fundraising on Dean's 'not qualified' remarks

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardHawaii state senator to announce bid for Gabbard's House seat in 2020: report Sunday shows preview: Shutdown negotiations continue after White House immigration proposal Dem voters split on importance of women atop the ticket in 2020 MORE's (D-Hawaii) presidential campaign is fundraising off former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean's claim that Gabbard is "not qualified to be president."

"We’re calling BS. There is no Presidential candidate more committed than Tulsi Gabbard in leading our country to peace and prosperity in an era of endless counterproductive regime change wars," Gabbard's campaign, Tulsi 2020, wrote in a fundraising email on Saturday.

Dean said last week during an appearance on CNN's "New Day" that he doesn't think Gabbard "knows what she's doing."

"I don't think she knows what she's doing and I don't think she ... is qualified. She's not qualified," Dean said at the time.

In the fundraising email, Gabbard's campaign blamed the "corporate media" for giving a platform to Dean.

"Company men like Dean don’t know what to do with a candidate who puts people first, and doesn’t just toe the party line. We must stay strong in the face of establishment attacks, which have only just began," the email reads.

"Will you help make sure our campaign to unite our divided country has the resources to fight back, bypass the corporate media, and talk about ending regime change war with the American people directly?" it continues. "Chip in $5 right now, or whatever you can afford."