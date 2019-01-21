Gillibrand cites spirituality in 2020 fight against Trump’s ‘dark’ values

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandMedia reliability questioned over report Trump directed lies to Congress Gillibrand defends past stances on immigration: I would tell voters, 'look at my heart’ Identity politics and the race for the Democratic nomination MORE (D-N.Y.) on Monday cited her spirituality and her faith as central in her campaign for the presidency in 2020.

Gillibrand, speaking at National Action Network's House of Justice, said she is running for president because "as a person of faith," she cannot "cannot sit idly by and not fight for your children as hard as I fight for my own in a time such as this," according to BuzzFeed News.

After her speech, Gillibrand contrasted her spiritual message with what she described as President Trump Donald John TrumpGillibrand cites spirituality in 2020 fight against Trump’s ‘dark’ values High school basketball team pulls out of game after controversy over fans with Trump sign Elise Stefanik seeks to tackle GOP’s women ‘crisis’ ahead of 2020 MORE's "darkness."

“I believe that only light can drive out darkness. This was a call to action to ask Americans to fight for what they believe in and for their democracy. Because what President Trump has spewed is deeply dark and deeply troubling and it’s the kind of hate and division that I think we have to fight against," she told BuzzFeed News.

Gillibrand also said during her speech that she believes "we are all being called right now to fight for our great nation," according to BuzzFeed News.

"Only what's right can defeat what's wrong, and I feel very called at this moment to make that difference, to help people, to listen to people, and to help them," the senator added.

Gillibrand announced her presidential candidacy last week during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."