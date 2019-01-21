Kamala Harris staffer mocks O'Reilly for saying Harris 'lost' his vote for president

The communications director for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisIdentity politics and the race for the Democratic nomination O'Rourke’s strategy: Show Americans the real Beto 2020 Democrats barnstorm the country for MLK weekend MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday mocked former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly after he stated Harris had "lost" his vote for president.

"Somehow we will soldier on," Lil Adams said on Twitter with an accompanying screenshot of O'Reilly's comments on Harris.

Somehow, we will soldier on pic.twitter.com/1P1hyMizBf — Lily Adams (@adamslily) January 21, 2019

Harris, 54, announced on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday that she would run for president in 2020.

"When I look at this moment in time, I know the American people deserve to have someone who is going to fight for them ... and put them in front of self-interest," she said in an announcement on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

She is the latest high-profile Democrat to announce plans for a White House bid. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandMedia reliability questioned over report Trump directed lies to Congress Gillibrand defends past stances on immigration: I would tell voters, 'look at my heart’ Identity politics and the race for the Democratic nomination MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenIdentity politics and the race for the Democratic nomination O'Rourke’s strategy: Show Americans the real Beto 2020 Democrats barnstorm the country for MLK weekend MORE (D-Mass.) have also declared their intentions to run for president.

O'Reilly, typically a GOP supporter, said in a video shared on Twitter that Harris' policy views were similar to Warren's and Gillibrand's. But he claimed that Harris would "lose" his vote because of her actions during the hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughThe Memo: Concern over shutdown grows in Trump World Merriam-Webster tweets out definition of 'suborn' after BuzzFeed report on Michael Cohen Abortion foes march into divided Washington MORE.

Full steam ahead on 2020 – Kamala Harris announced she will run today. She denied Brett Kavanaugh due process in front of the nation, and in so doing has lost my vote. I could not imagine any American for somebody who does not believe in due process. pic.twitter.com/9NzPikOzM7 — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 21, 2019

"Kamala Harris announced she will run today," O'Reilly said. "She denied Brett Kavanaugh due process in front of the nation, and in so doing has lost my vote. I could not imagine any American for somebody who does not believe in due process."

Kavanaugh faced multiple sexual misconduct accusations as he was being considered for a seat on the Supreme Court.

Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in October that Kavanaugh's confirmation was a "denial of justice" and a "disgrace."

O'Reilly left Fox News after The New York Times reported that he had paid $13 million to five women to settle allegations of sexual misconduct. The newspaper also reported in October 2017 that O'Reilly paid $32 million to settle a sexual harassment claim against him.