Poll: Trump trails several possible 2020 Dem opponents

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump claims media 'smeared' students involved in encounter with Native American man Al Sharpton criticizes Trump’s ‘secret’ visit to MLK monument Gillibrand cites spirituality in 2020 fight against Trump’s ‘dark’ values MORE lags behind several prominent Democrats, including many of the declared contenders for the 2020 nomination, in a new poll from a left-leaning outlet.

In the survey from Public Policy Polling, Trump trails Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Dems seize on MLK Day for campaign messaging Kamala Harris staffer mocks O'Reilly for saying Harris 'lost' his vote for president Harris after announcing presidential run says her 'highest priority' is protecting Mueller probe MORE (D-Calif.) by 7 percentage points, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Dems seize on MLK Day for campaign messaging Kamala Harris staffer mocks O'Reilly for saying Harris 'lost' his vote for president Kamala Harris announces presidential campaign MORE (D-Mass.) by 6 percentage points and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Dems seize on MLK Day for campaign messaging Kamala Harris staffer mocks O'Reilly for saying Harris 'lost' his vote for president Gillibrand cites spirituality in 2020 fight against Trump’s ‘dark’ values MORE (D-N.Y.) by 5 percentage points.

He also trails several top progressive leaders who are speculated to be considering 2020 bids but have not yet announced, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden: 'We've learned in the last two years, it doesn't take much to awaken hate' 2020 Democrats barnstorm the country for MLK weekend BuzzFeed story has more to say about media than the president MORE by 12 points and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders2020 Dems seize on MLK Day for campaign messaging Sanders knocks Trump in MLK Day speech Grassley to test GOP on lowering drug prices MORE (I) by 10 points.

“It really doesn’t matter which Democratic hopeful you test against him right now,” said PPP president Dean Debnam in a press release accompanying the poll. “Voters prefer any of them over Trump at halftime of his Presidency.”

The same poll finds 45 percent of registered voters believing that Trump has committed a crime since launching his bid for president in 2015, and an additional 61 percent who say Trump should be impeached if the special counsel investigation headed by Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE turns up evidence of criminal activity by the president.

“We are still waiting on the findings of the Mueller investigation,” Debnam continued. “But voters are expecting him to find that Trump has committed crimes, and they want him to be prosecuted for them.”

PPP's poll surveyed 761 registered voters between Jan. 19-21 and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.