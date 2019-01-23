Kamala Harris leads 2020 Dem field in second Daily Kos straw poll

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisStaffer shares video of Kamala Harris dancing to Cardi B in office Mellman: Lynching and defective representation Poll shows 36 percent support Trump's reelection, 43 percent prefer generic Democrat MORE (D-Calif.), who just announced she was running for president earlier this week, jumped into the lead in progressive news website Daily Kos’s straw poll.

According to Daily Kos’s second straw poll of 28,000 members, Harris is the new front-runner, receiving 27 percent of the vote. Harris announced her candidacy on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, during an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

In Daily Kos's first straw poll two weeks ago, Warren, who was the first major Democratic candidate to jump into the race, was in the lead. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) came in second, with 15 percent, and Harris and Biden were close behind, tied with 14 percent each.

In Tuesday’s straw poll, O’Rourke had dropped to fifth place, with 8 percent supporting the former congressman.

“In the span of just two weeks, the Democratic presidential primary landscape has already shifted,” said Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas.

“The shift from just two weeks ago suggests that activists are still getting to know candidates and are eager to give many of them a serious look. It may be a while before numbers begin to settle down.”

Daily Kos will be conducting and releasing straw polls every two weeks.

Harris plans to hold a presidential rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., this weekend. Her campaign announced that she raised more than $1.5 million in online donations in the 24 hours since she announced she’d run for the White House.

While she plans to have a second office in Oakland, Harris’s presidential campaign headquarters will be located in Baltimore.