Poll: Biden leads among Dems in 2020 primary field

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenVideo surfaces of Beto O'Rourke playing the Ramones' 'Blitzkrieg Bop' in a mask and onesie Dem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg touts his experience level, compares it to Trump's Biden made paid speech for GOP-linked group ahead of midterm elections: report MORE leads the field of potential Democratic presidential contenders, according to a new poll.

Biden is supported by 26 percent of Democrats surveyed in a Morning Consult/Politico poll. He’s followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersVideo surfaces of Beto O'Rourke playing the Ramones' 'Blitzkrieg Bop' in a mask and onesie If single payer were really a bargain, supporters like Rep. John Yarmuth would be upfront about its cost Dem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg touts his experience level, compares it to Trump's MORE (I-Vt.), who took 16 percent, and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg touts his experience level, compares it to Trump's Kamala Harris leads 2020 Dem field in second Daily Kos straw poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Shutdown Day 33 | Trump tells Pelosi he intends to deliver State of the Union from House | House GOP cancels retreat | Trump unveils new rallying cry MORE (D-Calif.) at 9 percent.

While Biden hasn’t yet announced whether he will seek the Democratic nomination in 2020, he has consistently been viewed as a top-tier candidate in polls even as other high-profile Democrats, like Harris, have jumped into the contest.

Like Biden, Sanders has yet to say whether he will run, though both men are expected to announce their decisions in the coming weeks.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll showed Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg touts his experience level, compares it to Trump's Kamala Harris leads 2020 Dem field in second Daily Kos straw poll Sherrod Brown: Dems will lose if 'we have to choose' between speaking to progressive base and workers MORE (D-Mass.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) tied for fourth in the survey at 6 percent, while Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Energy: Climate data site closes during shutdown | Gillibrand backing Green New Deal | Bill would ban shark fin trade Dem 2020 hopeful Buttigieg touts his experience level, compares it to Trump's Gillibrand backs Green New Deal to fight climate change MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharProposed drug importation bill would expose Americans to counterfeit meds The Memo: Diverse Democratic field lines up for 2020 Grassley to hold drug pricing hearing MORE (D-Minn.) follow at 2 percent each among Democratic respondents.

Among Democratic women, Biden gains 2 points in his lead over Sanders – 28 percent to 14 percent. Democratic men also favored Biden over Sanders, albeit by a smaller margin – 23 percent to 19 percent.

The survey also showed a generational difference among Democratic voters. Boomers and Generation Xers picked Biden as their top choice, at 18 percent. But younger generations – Millennials and Generation Z – leaned more towards Sanders, at 19 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The poll comes as the Democratic primary field is growing rapidly. Since Warren announced the formation of an exploratory committee on New Year’s Eve, a handful of other candidates have jumped into the race, including Gillibrand, Harris and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSouth Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg launches presidential exploratory committee Kamala Harris faces Democrats’ Rocky Mountain divide The Memo: Diverse Democratic field lines up for 2020 MORE (D-Hawaii).

The Morning Consult/Politico poll surveyed 1,996 registered voters, including 694 Democrats, online from Jan. 18-22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.