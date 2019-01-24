Koch network will not back Trump for reelection: report

The powerful political network led by conservative billionaire Charles Koch is telling its donors it will not support President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: I will deliver State of the Union 'when the shutdown is over' Former NYPD commander claims Trump got special treatment for gun licenses Colbert starts petition for Cardi B to give State of the Union rebuttal MORE in his 2020 reelection campaign, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The Koch political network will still support conservative candidates in statewide and congressional races while declining to endorse Trump, echoing its strategy from 2016, according to The Post.

Spokesman James Davis told The Post the network plans to make a “significant investment to support policy champions in Senate, House and state races, build broad-based policy coalitions, and to launch a major new initiative to fight poverty in America.”

“This is where we can make the biggest difference for millions of Americans," he said.

Charles Koch alarmed Republicans last summer when he indicated he could work with Democrats on priorities such as income inequality and criminal justice reform.

“Some groups who claim to support conservatives forgo their commitment when they decide their business interests are more important than those of the country or Party. This is unacceptable,” the Republican National Committee wrote in a letter to donors in response.

Trump also called the network “a total joke in real Republican circles” after Koch leaders criticized the president in July. The Kochs did not support Trump in 2016.

The Hill reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

The White House does maintain ties with the powerful donor network, however, regarding issues such as tax cuts and immigration.

Donors told The Post they expect the network’s 2020 plans to be a topic of discussion at a retreat this weekend, with some saying they supported the president and others saying they agreed with the network’s decision.