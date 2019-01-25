RNC votes to give Trump 'undivided support' ahead of 2020

Republican National Committee (RNC) members voted on Friday to throw the party’s “undivided support” behind President Trump Donald John TrumpWarriors visit Obama during trip to DC Kushner's top secret security clearance was rejected twice: report Senate Democrats reject Trump's 'pro-rated' wall funding pitch MORE ahead of his 2020 reelection bid as speculation continues to mount about potential primary challengers.

The resolution unanimously approved by the RNC at its winter meeting in New Mexico offered “undivided support for President Donald J. Trump and his effective Presidency.”



While the resolution is largely symbolic, it is also unusual, because the RNC has historically refrained from expressing support for a candidate before he officially becomes the party’s nominee.The vote on Friday signals how the Republican Party has come to fully embrace Trump, three years after many Republican officials and members dismissed him as a thorn in the GOP’s side.The vote isn’t the only sign of the party’s deepening ties to Trump. The president’s campaign committee is expected to merge its field and fundraising operations with the RNC for the reelection bid, creating a single entity intended to streamline campaign efforts.The moves appear to be aimed at discouraging other Republicans from challenging Trump for the party’s nomination in 2020.Former Sens.(R-Tenn.) and(R-Ariz.), who were among Trump’s fiercest Republican critics in Congress, have been floated as possible primary challengers.Sen.(R-Utah), the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, also stirred speculation of a potential bid against Trump after he recently penned an op-ed for The Washington Post accusing the president of failing to provide the country with clear moral leadership.No Republican has announced a bid against Trump yet.RNC members also voted unanimously on Friday to reelect Ronna Romney McDaniel as party chair.

McDaniel, who is Romney's niece, has been an ardent defender of Trump since assuming the top RNC role in 2017, even criticizing her uncle for his op-ed earlier this month.



While Trump remains largely popular with Republican voters, his overall job approval has fallen in recent weeks amid a prolonged partial government shutdown.



An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released this week showed Trump’s approval dipping to just 34 percent — down 8 points from a month earlier.

Still, the poll showed Trump’s approval among Republican voters near 80 percent, suggesting that he largely has the support of his core voters.



Dozens of Democrats are weighing potential challenges to Trump in 2020. Among those who have already entered the race are Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Shutdown Day 34 | Senate rejects two measures to end shutdown | Trump says he will take wall 'down payment' | Pelosi rejects Trump proposal | GOP senators blast Pence on strategy | Ross sparks controversy with comments on furloughed workers Hickenlooper 'leaning' toward joining 2020 race in next few weeks Warren to propose 'wealth tax' on those with more than M in assets MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisRon Perlman says Kamala Harris already has his vote for 2020 Hickenlooper 'leaning' toward joining 2020 race in next few weeks Kamala Harris action figure unveiled MORE (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHickenlooper 'leaning' toward joining 2020 race in next few weeks Poll: Biden leads among Dems in 2020 primary field Overnight Energy: Climate data site closes during shutdown | Gillibrand backing Green New Deal | Bill would ban shark fin trade MORE (N.Y.).