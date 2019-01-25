Tulsi Gabbard to hold campaign launch rally Feb. 2

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard invokes military service in ad going after ‘regime change wars’ Why every nominee should be asked about their faith and public life Daily Kos endorses primary challenger to Gabbard MORE (D-Hawaii) plans to hold a rally Feb. 2 in Hawaii to formally launch her 2020 White House bid, her campaign announced Friday.

Gabbard will use the rally in Oahu to "gather with friends, family, and supporters to share her vision for the future of our nation," her campaign said.

The four-term Democratic congresswoman announced her presidential bid earlier this month during an interview with CNN's Van Jones. She released her first ad on Thursday, highlighting her military service.

“Tulsi Gabbard has served in the Army National Guard for nearly 15 years, deployed twice to the Middle East, and is one of the first female combat veterans ever elected to Congress. She continues to serve as a Major in the Army National Guard,” her campaign said in its statement Friday announcing the rally next month.

Gabbard, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, is the only military veteran to declare her candidacy and could be relying on her two tours in the Middle East to differentiate her in a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates.

The Hawaii Democrat is popular for some progressive policies, though has caught flak even within her own party over a 2017 meeting with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and past positions opposed to LGBTQ rights.

Gabbard issued a lengthy apology last week for her past comments and stances on LGBTQ issues.