Billionaire investor says he'd back primary challenger to Trump: report

A billionaire GOP investor said he is considering backing a Republican opponent to President Trump Donald John TrumpStone: 'I’ve never had any discussion' with Trump about a pardon White House: Trump will move forward on wall 'with or without' Dems Pelosi after Stone indictment: 'What does Putin have on the president'? MORE if a credible candidate emerges during the 2020 GOP primary.

Stanley Druckenmiller told The New York Times that he would consider donating to an alternative to the president in a GOP primary if he thought a challenger would have a chance against Trump.

“If I thought such a candidate would be a good president and had a realistic chance of securing the nomination, yes, of course [I would donate,]" he told the Times.

Druckenmiller most recently supported Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) during the 2016 primary, donating thousands of dollars to super PACs supporting both men, according to FEC filings compiled by CampaignMoney.com

The billionaire did not monetarily support the Trump campaign in 2016, according to FEC filings, instead supporting a number of Republican Senate campaigns including Sens. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Stone indicted in Mueller probe | Says he's not guilty | Day 35 of shutdown | FAA briefly halts flights into LaGuardia A crowded 2020 presidential primary field calls for ranked choice voting Omar, Tlaib come under fire from GOP MORE (R-Fla.) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSenate Republicans have the fix to end these shutdowns permanently USDA to recall more than 9,000 furloughed workers to provide farm aid Senate Dem introduces 'Stop Stupidity' act to end government shutdowns MORE (R-Ohio).

Druckenmiller's statements come as the Republican Party issued a rare declaration of support for Trump's campaign this week ahead of the 2020 primary, a move that is largely symbolic but could serve to quell any high-profile challenges from the GOP against the president.

The resolution adopted this week at the RNC's winter meeting declared the party's “undivided support for President Donald J. Trump and his effective Presidency" ahead of the 2020 election.