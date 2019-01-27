Clinton not ruling out running in 2020: report

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonLikely 2020 Dem contenders to face scrutiny over Wall Street ties Mueller’s selective prosecution of Stone, Venezuelan-style Trump seeks to shift narrative after Stone indictment MORE, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, reportedly has yet to rule out running for the Oval Office again in 2020.

CNN White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny said Sunday on CNN's "Inside Politics" that Clinton told people "as recently as this week" that she isn't "closing the doors to the idea of running in 2020."

"I'm told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying 'look, I'm not closing the doors to this,' " Zeleny said.

"It does not mean that there's a campaign-in-waiting, or a plan in the works," he continued.

The former secretary of State has previously not ruled out another presidential bid, saying last October that she would "like to be president."

Zeleny added that Clinton believes running "could be a possibility," given that she won the popular vote over President Trump in 2016 and that several former Trump associates have been indicted in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in that election.

Most recently, Trump's longtime adviser, Roger Stone, was indicted Friday on seven counts as part of that investigation.

"Most losing presidential candidates never totally close the doors to running for president, something that’s really hard to do. So I put this in the category," Zeleny said.

"But I think we have to at least leave our mind open to the possibility that she is still talking about it," he added. "She wants to take on Trump. Could she win a Democratic primary to do it? I don't know the answer to that."