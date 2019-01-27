Brown says he could beat Trump in Ohio, New York in 2020

Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownMidterms show Ohio remains firmly in play for 2020 A crowded 2020 presidential primary field calls for ranked choice voting End government shutdown to stop hunger crisis MORE (D-Ohio) predicted Saturday that he could defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpBillionaire investor says he'd back primary challenger to Trump: report Trump donates 0,000 from salary to alcoholism research How the government will reopen MORE in Ohio and New York if he were to run for president in 2020.

"I would say that I will beat Trump in Ohio, where they know me best. I'll beat him in my home state and I'll beat him in his home state of New York, where they know him best," Brown said on CNN's "The Van Jones Show."

Brown in November won reelection to the Senate in Ohio, a key swing state that Trump carried in 2016. He said during a speech on election night that his victory showed "progressives can win — and win decisively — in the heartland."

Brown has said that he is considering a bid for the presidency in 2020, though he hasn't yet announced publicly whether he will run.

Earlier this month, Brown announced that he will make a “Dignity of Work” tour that will include stops in four early presidential nominating states. The tour is set to begin on Wednesday in Cleveland before Brown heads to Iowa on Thursday. He will also make trips to New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.