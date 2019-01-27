Kamala Harris slams Trump's border wall as 'medieval vanity project'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisLikely 2020 Dem contenders to face scrutiny over Wall Street ties Bloomberg calls Trump a 'pretend CEO' RNC votes to give Trump 'undivided support' ahead of 2020 MORE (D-Calif.) on Sunday took aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpBillionaire investor says he'd back primary challenger to Trump: report Trump donates 0,000 from salary to alcoholism research How the government will reopen MORE's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, describing it as a "medieval vanity project" during remarks at the official launch of her 2020 bid for president.

Harris spent a portion of her speech in Oakland, Calif., describing the meaning behind her campaign slogan, "For the People," a reference to her time as a prosecutor.

"For the people meant fighting transnational gangs that traffic in drugs, and guns and human beings," she said. "And I saw their sophistication, their persistence and their ruthlessness."

"And folks, on the subject of transnational gangs, let's be perfectly clear: The president's medieval vanity project is not going to stop them," she continued, prompting raucous applause from the crowd.

The president's demand for more than $5 billion in funding for a wall along the southern border triggered a partial government shutdown that ended last Friday after 35 days.

While Trump has portrayed the structure as a necessary deterrent to crime and illegal immigration, Democrats have insisted that a wall is "medieval," ineffective and a poor use of taxpayer money.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers are set to negotiate border security funding over the next three weeks. Trump has indicated he may declare a national emergency to build the wall or shut down the government again should the agreement not be to his liking.

Harris announced last week her intention to run for president in 2020, but formally kicked off her campaign with Sunday's rally in California.

Harris joins Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenLikely 2020 Dem contenders to face scrutiny over Wall Street ties Bloomberg calls Trump a 'pretend CEO' Sen. Warren misses the mark on the living wage debate MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandLikely 2020 Dem contenders to face scrutiny over Wall Street ties Bloomberg calls Trump a 'pretend CEO' RNC votes to give Trump 'undivided support' ahead of 2020 MORE (D-N.Y.), as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard to hold campaign launch rally Feb. 2 Overnight Defense: Trump agrees to reopen government without wall funding | Senate approves stopgap spending | Dems ask Armed Services chair to block military funding for wall | Coast Guard official assures workers they will receive back pay 51 Dems ask House defense panel head to block Trump from using military funds for border wall MORE (D-Hawaii), former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg among the Democrats who have officially declared their candidacy.

The field is expected to grow in the coming months, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenLikely 2020 Dem contenders to face scrutiny over Wall Street ties Criticism of Biden bipartisanship exactly what’s wrong with U.S. politics The Hill's Morning Report — McConnell tells Pence shutdown must end MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersLikely 2020 Dem contenders to face scrutiny over Wall Street ties Sanders poised to announce presidential campaign: report On The Money: Trump agrees to end shutdown without wall funding | Senate quickly clears short-term funding measure | House to vote tonight | Federal workers could get back pay within days | Dems take victory lap MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerLikely 2020 Dem contenders to face scrutiny over Wall Street ties A crowded 2020 presidential primary field calls for ranked choice voting First lady of NYC on de Blasio’s potential 2020 bid: ‘Nothing can be off the table’ MORE (D-N.J.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg among those expected to announce their plans for 2020.